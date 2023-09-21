The scandal that shakes the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), following the non-consensual kiss of the now former president Luis Rubiales to the player Jenni Hermoso during the celebration of the women’s world title, continues to gain momentum.

The RFEF announced this Wednesday that it is “dispensing” with its general secretary Andreu Camps, who had been the right-hand man of the entity’s former president Luis Rubiales. According to the local press, Camps was one of the people whose dismissal the Spanish world champions had requested.

“From this moment, and in this time of transition until the end of the electoral process, its functions will be assumed by the director of the Presidential Cabinet, Elvira Andrés, in the representative field as secretary of the governing and representative bodies of the Federation,” the statement added.

“Likewise, the executive functions will be assumed by Alfredo Olivares, current Director of Competitions,” concludes the brief statement from the RFEF, after the agreements concluded in the early hours of this Wednesday between the players, the Federation and the Spanish government to meet the requests of the footballers.

The strong attack on Rubiales, which splashes Gerard Piqué

Camps’ departure once again awakened the voices of those opposed to Rubiales’ management. One of them is Miguel Ángel Galán, president of the National Coaching School of Spain and one of the biggest critics he had during his time as president, to which he himself aspired, without success.

In a very harsh message on his X account, Galán threw heavy ammunition against Rubiales, Camps and even against Gerard Piqué, through Kosmos, the company that signed with the RFEF to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

“YOU HAVE DONE SO MUCH DAMAGE to the football coaches of this country with the denial of the UEFA Pro license to train abroad that you deserve this dismissal so that you and your RUBIALES creature can submit your resume to KOSMOS, the Piqué, to whom you gave 24 million euros in commissions, perhaps there you will both recover the favor deals,” Galán wrote.

Gerard Piqué, defender of the Spanish National Team. See also The European Commission threatens to fine Spain for the lack of protection of Doñana

It should be remembered that, according to the media El Confidencial, Rubiales agreed with Piqué on a multimillion-dollar commission to bring the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and then tried to hide the participation of Shakira’s ex-husband in that business.

“Believe me that this dismissal of Andreu Camps was even more important than the resignation of Rubiales,” Galán insisted in his message.

Meanwhile, the Spanish team is preparing to play in the Women’s Nations League against Switzerland and Sweden, in which it would be the debut and farewell of Montse Tomé as coach of the team, which she had arrived to replace Jorge Vilda, for whom she was his technical assistant during the World Cup in Australia.

