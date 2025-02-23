Jenni Hermoso has ruled for the first time after this Thursday sentence was issued by condemning Luis Rubiales to 18 months of fine with a daily fee of 20 euros (about 10,800 euros)for sexual assault for the kiss on the player’s mouth after winning the World Cup in Sydney.

“After all, this will create an important precedent in an environment social in which there is still much to do “, He has begun by saying the footballer in a publication of his Instagram account.

Beautiful has agreed on all those people who have been supporting him since the World Cup final: “I have a full heart of each of the people who have been, They are and will continue with me in this fight. And now, yes, it ends. ”

These words arrive after the footballer decided to resort to the resolution of the National Court after he acquitted former president of the RFEF of coercion. This was announced on Friday by the player’s lawyer, Ángel Chavarría, after studying the ruling issued Thursday by Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto.

In the sentence, the judge condemns Rubiales for sexual aggression, imposing a fine of 10,800 euros, in addition to prohibiting him to approach Jenni Hermoso on a radius of 200 meters and be able to communicate with it for a year. Likewise, in the resolution it makes clear on numerous occasions that there was no consent on the part of the footballer.