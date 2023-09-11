Midfielder Jenni Hermoso let herself be loved this Sunday by the fans of the Tuzas del Pachuca of Mexican women’s soccer, in the first tribute she receives after being world champion with the Spanish team.

A total of 6,542 fans came to the Hidalgo stadium to watch the duel that the Tuzas won 2-1 against the Pumas UNAM and to support Hermoso, who three weeks ago, while celebrating the world title, was kissed without her consent by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Federation.

On the same day that Rubiales resigned from his position, as a result of a scandal over his sexual harassment, Hermoso went out to warm up before the match and from that moment on the fans cheered his name.

The hallway to Jenni Hermoso on her return to Mexico

Before the game, Hermoso received a hallway and applause from the players of both teams. The Pachuca board gave her a shirt with her name and a picture of her with the world title.. Excited, the player thanked with applause.

In the stands, a poster with an image of Hermoso at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was spread, with the help of fans, some of whom wore the jersey of the Spanish team.

It was not until the 86th minute that Hermoso entered the game, as a result of the fans’ requests to see her on the field.

The stories of solidarity with Jenni were repeated in the stands, among them that of Ana Cecilia Pérez, a marketer who traveled from Mexico City to witness the return of the Spanish woman. The woman made a trip of almost two hours from the capital and wore a T-shirt with the legend “Jenni Hermoso, our world champion.”

“It cost me 11 dollars, on Wednesday we sent it to be made and this Sunday they delivered it to me. I hope that Jenni stays in Pachuca for many years, where they do give her the care that she has not had in Spain,” said Pérez.

Ana María Olvera, an elderly housewife, stood for the first time this semester at the Hidalgo stadium, prompted by Hermoso’s return to the field.

“We miss her; in these first nine days in which she was not there, the team collapsed. She is a player who represents many assists for us,” he expressed.

Dana Martínez, a nursing student, celebrated that Hermoso finally received a tribute for being a world champion and the scandal over the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of Rubiales was put aside.

“We must recognize her talent; she is the best player who has ever joined the team. She suffered an injustice that I am glad that Pachuca is trying to amend,” she said.

SPORTS

With Efe

