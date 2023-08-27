The Sevilla players paid tribute to the world champion with Spain Jenni Beautifulvictim of the conflict unleashed in Spanish football by its president Luis Rubiales by giving him a forced kiss after winning the World Cup a week ago.

In the stadium Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Sevilla fell 2-1 against Girona. Before the duel, the local players wore a shirt with the motto ‘#seacabó’, used on social networks to request the resignation of Rubiales, disabled by FIFA this Saturday.

(Who is the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?) (Leicy Santos is a world figure: her beautiful gesture with Jenni Hermoso, after the Rubiales case)

There is more

Jenni Hermoso affirmed on Friday that she felt “vulnerable and the victim of aggression” when she received Rubiales’s kiss, last Sunday at the end of the final of the Australian World Cupwon by the Spanish team against England.

Sevilla, current Europa League champions, confirmed their unfortunate start to the season with their third defeat in three games. He is bottom of the League.

In the other game played this Saturday the Cádiz drew 1-1 with Almería. The players of the Cadiz team deposited a banner at the beginning of the duel that read ‘We are all Jenni’.

Well then. Hermoso was seen, after the World Cup, celebrating the title with his teammates in Ibiza, but little is known about his private life.

Nobody talks about it, but there are indications of what is happening. She is 33 years old, but so far no one has confirmed who her partner is. ]

It is noted that the renowned player Alexia Putellas Segura is the person who fills your heart today.

“This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you, partner Jenni Hermoso”, was Putellas’ statement on Twitter, when the scandal broke out.

“The best is yet to come, but much remains to be done. Proud,” Hermoso wrote when Putellas won The Best 2022 award.

But neither of the two has touched on the subject and no one has dared to confirm the relationship.

(Gerard Piqué does not change: reasons why Clara Chía Marti ‘stops traffic’)