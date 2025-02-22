02/22/2025



Updated at 8:24 p.m.





Beautiful Jenni He has expressed his first words after knowing the sentence to Luis Rubiales. The footballer has uploaded a publication to the social network ‘Instagram’, in this one can be seen with a wide smile with a short text that has taken advantage of to claim The message of struggle and equality that has maintained throughout the process.

The player considers that her case can serve as A before and after at a social level. However, it emphasizes that the work is not done and that still Steps are left to make to improve the situation of women inside and out of sport.

«After all, this will create a Important precedent In a social environment in which still There is much to do», Collects.

Nor has he wanted to forget all those figures, from relatives to companions, who have accompanied her during this long and complicated judicial process. One of the keys to the message is the «And now, it’s over »with which he wanted to close the circle of the famous ‘hashtag’ that emerged as a claiming movement in social networks after the kiss.









«I have a full heart Of each of the people who have been, they are and will continue with me in this fight. And now, it’s over, ”he concluded.