Jenni Hermoso was a secondary protagonist on Monday of an indescribable goal. Literally. Because a shot is not remembered equal to that executed by Lizbeth Ovalle, the author of the goal. What can be described is the pass made by the Spanish player with her good leg, the left -hander.

It happened in the match between Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and the Guadalajara sports club, popularly known as Chivas, corresponding to the 10th day of the Mexican Women’s League Clausura. The play came in the final stretch, minute 75, when the score had not moved.

After a corner kick thrown out by the Tigres, a beautiful team, the rejection arrived in the Madrid, which dribbled a opposite and sending from the right wing a center pumped to the area. There he expected, with his back to the goal, Mexican midfielder Ovalle. When the ball began to descend, he gave a strange and acrobatic jump, and finished off heel with the left. The ball drew a strange parable, surpassed the rival goalkeeper and ended on the network.

The very rare goal went viral, and there are many voices that already place it as a firm candidate for the Puskas award that FIFA awarded the best of all marked in the world for a season.









Spoiled for this spectacular set, Tigres sentenced three minutes later with a second and definitive goal. After this victory, Nuevo León’s team is fourth in the classification with 20 points, eight from the leader, Pachuca.