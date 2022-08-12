The recent release of “I’m glad my mom died” has shaken the international show business due to the revelations that Jennette mccurdy made about his mother and the Nickelodeon company. The aforementioned children’s channel would have offered her $300,000 to silence her and prevent her followers from finding out about the abuses that she and her companions suffered in her youth.

Who is Jennette McCurdy?

She is an internationally recognized actress who started in 2000 by appearing in an episode of “MADtv” when she was a little 7 years old. Jennette McCurdy’s career was ascending and her participation in productions such as “My daughter’s tears”, “Breaking dawn”, “Minor details”, among others, took her to Nickelodeon, where she began one of her worst experiences as actress.

In 2007, Jennette McCurdy achieved international fame by joining Nickelodeon and being part of the cast of the television series “iCarly”. Jennette McCurdy played Carly Shay’s best friend, Sam Puckett.

However, this was not his only participation in this youth environment. The young woman was also present in the production of “Sam and Cat”, being co-star of the series along with Ariana Grande.

What is “I’m glad my mom died” about?

Jennette McCurdy wrote this book to recount the abuse she experienced in her youth and how liberated she feels now that her mother has passed away. This book is titled like this because, according to her young woman, her father, Debra McCurdy, used to attack her psychologically, for which she fell into crisis and had depression problems at various times in her artistic career.

As you can see in the image, Jennette McCurdy appears smiling and holding a pink urn on the cover of the book. Through her Instagram account, the young woman posted: “I am proud of this cover! Thanks to Koury Angelo for photographing her and Faye Megan Orlve for designing the jacket… You both did a wonderful job and I hope to see your compliments in the comments…”

“I’m glad my mom died” was published this August 9. Photo: @jennettemmccurdy

Debra McCurdy died of cancer in 2013, when Jennette was filming episodes for the remembered series “San y Cat”. The actress put a stop to her career and decided to attend to her mental health before continuing the project with Ariana Grande. According to the writer, her mother forced her to do castings and participate in television productions even though she did not want to be an actress.

Jennette McCurdy left “Sam and Cat” to go to psychological therapy. Photo: Netflix capture

What did he say about Nickelodeon?

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” swept through Amazon sales, with many readers claiming that Jennette McCurdy refers to Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider as the ‘Creator.’ In the chapters of the book, she recounts the stormy moments she lived with the production.

Jennette McCurdy did not want to be an actress. Photo: Nickelodeon capture

They forced her to drink alcohol

This passage occurred when she was having a private meeting before the “Sam and Cat” project was launched. The writer claimed that the ‘Creator’ was “an intimidating figure” and that he encouraged her to drink alcohol at age 18 despite her repeated refusal.