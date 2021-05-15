Although she was successful at a young age and seemed fully on her way to establishing herself in acting, it was not really what Jennette McCurdy really wanted. As revealed in the former interpreter on the Empty Inside podcast, she did not initially want to be in front of cameras.

To the surprise of many followers of the popular youth series, McCurdy said that it was her mother who took her to the castings to try her luck. “My mom put me there when I was six and at 10 or 11. I was the main financial support for my family, who did not have much money. This was the way out. Actually, I think it was useful to get me a certain degree of recognition, “he revealed.

Similarly, the artist recalled that it was in 2013, regarding the death of her mother, that she decided to reorient her activities and focus on personal projects. “With his death many of his ideas for my life died”, Held.

In addition to this reason, he confessed that he does not feel comfortable with the roles he assumed from a young age. “I am so ashamed of my acting past. I resented my career in many ways. I feel so dissatisfied with the roles that I played and felt that they were the most cheesy “he explained.

As is known, on June 17 the new season of iCarly will be released in which McCurdy will not participate. It will be viewable through Paramount Plus.

Jennette McCurdy, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.