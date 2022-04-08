Jennette mccurdy He walked away from the lights and the cameras in 2013, at the age of 21, despite the great popularity he obtained for his performance in the no less famous Nickelodeon series “iCarly”. The reason behind such a decision was thought to be due to the death of his mother. Debra McCurdybecause of cancer.

However, the real reason was more disturbing, as the actress explains in her upcoming book: “I’m glad my mom died” (I’m glad my mom died, in Spanish).

“I am really excited to announce that my memoir will be available on August 9, 2022. I laughed and cried a lot while writing it and I’m proud of what it has become.” announced the Instagram, on April 4.

YOU CAN SEE: Bobby Rydell dies, youth idol of the 60s, I interpreted “Volare” and “Bye bye birdie”

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

In October 2021, Jennette McCurdy confessed to the world the abuse she was subjected to by her mother, which led her to develop eating disorders.

Now, in “I’m glad my mom died” she delves into the impact that living such traumatic experiences from a very young age had on her.

“ It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse I suffered during my time as a young performer. I feel like I didn’t have the tools, language or support to speak up for myself back then, so this book is a way of honoring that experience and giving voice to my old self, as well as encouraging young people to speak up. themselves,” Jennette McCurdy wrote.

Debra McCurdy, mother of Jennette McCurdy, passed away in 2013 from cancer. Photo: Capture People

YOU CAN SEE: Jada Pinkett distances herself from Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards

Jennette McCurdy: “I wanted to capture the humor of the tragedy”

One of the visual aspects that captures attention on the cover of “I’m glad my mom died” is the representation of the ashes of Debra McCurdy, the mother of the actress.

“Confetti spilling out of an urn seemed like a good way to capture the humor of the tragedy, but I knew I didn’t want to go so far as to throw confetti or jump in the air with a big smile on my face that could be read as flippant. In the end, I chose a facial expression that I think reads as sincere, a little bit of pain, and a little bit of hope,” Jennette McCurdy told EW.