Jaquays was known for its work on Dark Tower and Caverns of Thracia, two Dungeons & Dragons modules, and for porting Pac-Man and Donkey Kong for the ColecoVision console. In more recent years he had worked on the Age of Empires series, Quake II and Quake III Arena. However, his CV was very broad and boasted work for Epyx, Interplay Entertainment and Electronic Arts.

With immense sadness we give the news of death Of Jennell Jaquays at the age of 67, historic game designer suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome. Her wife Rebecca Heineman, another well-known figure in the video game industry who worked among others on The Bard's Tale III: Thief of Fate, announced her death.

The farewell of the industry

“Today, Jennell's heart stopped four times,” Heineman said in the latest update of the GoFundMe campaign created to help with medical expenses for Jaquays. “She hasn't recovered. I'll have to pay off her debts for medical bills and make funeral arrangements. I'll be grieving for a while. Thank you for helping Jennell in her time of need.”

Upon hearing the news of his death, many historical figures in the video game industry took to commemorate him, such as Tom Hallwho had known her during the years of id Software: “Goodbye to Jennell Jaquays, veteran of video game development and graphics. Great person and great developer. Now her partner, Rebecca Heineman, is full of debt for medical expenses. If you have something to give her, help her.”

The game designer Levi Combs instead he wrote: “Rest in peace, great, amazing and talented Jennell Jaquays. An extremely engaging person and creator of many beautiful moments around the gaming table. You will be greatly missed.” Combs then thanked her for everything she did.

If you want to help cover the above medical expenses, you can go to Jaquays gofundme page.