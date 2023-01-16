Mexico.- It was recently announced that the series of ‘merlin‘ had been renewed for a second seasonthis after the fear that was unleashed by a problem that Netflix presented due to copyright, but it was managed to be solved and now it remains a sensation and who knows it very well is Laura Bozzo.

The Peruvian driver and lawyer keep doing your thing on social media and becoming one of the favorite television figures, specifically on TikTok, where he has done all kinds of viral challenges and one that he could not miss was that of ‘Merlina’.

We invite you to read:

In the midst of the fever of the series starring Jenna OrtegaLaura surprises her followers doing the famous viral dance of the character to the rhythm of the remix of ‘bloody mary‘, a song by Lady Gaga released in 2011.

In a recent video for TikTok you can see Laura Bozzo pulling out their best dance steps in front of the camera lens to show that his are the viral challenges of the platform and it turned out wonderfully, receiving many compliments for it.

We invite you to read:

Since the participation of Laura Bozzo in The House of Famous 2, has not stopped having all the attention of Internet users and it is that she gained a large number of followers thanks to her unique personality and quite a special character, so her recognition is increasing and she knows very well how to support him.