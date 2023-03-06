Monday, March 6, 2023, 3:39 p.m.





Jenna Ortega is undoubtedly one of the stars of the moment in the cinematographic scene. The role of her protagonist in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ (Wednesday) has catapulted her into her 20s, after a career that she began as a child in various children’s series. Now, the Geek Zone portal has revealed that she will be one of the protagonists of ‘Alba’, a film that will adapt the play ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’, by Federico García Lorca.

Ortega will not be the only star in this feature film, since Camila Mendes (Riverdale, Do Revenge) and Danny Ramírez (Top Gun: Maverick) are also on the list. The film will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Francisca Alegría and Chelsey Lora will write the script.

The film is an adaptation of the play ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’, by Federico García Lorca. The story, explains the specialized film portal, “modernizes the work by placing it on the outskirts of Miami.” After the death of her husband, Bernarda Alba submits her daughters to a rigorous and traditional mourning. The two daughters will be starring Jenna Ortega and Camila Mendes.