At only 20 years old, Jenna Ortega She is the actress of the moment. “Merlina” on Netflix has catapulted her to peak popularity in recent weeks, turning the details of her life into something of a treasure hunt. That is, everyone wants to know her height, what are her social networks and, of course, her movies and series before “Wednesday”. But did you know that she ‘predicted’ that she would be an Addams a few years ago?

Jenna Ortega gives life to Merlina Addams. Series is directed by Tim Burton. Photo: Netflix

The Disney series that predicted Jenna Ortega as Merlina

In case you are an old fan of Ortega, you will know that she was a Disney girl in 2016. At that time, she gave life to Harley Diazthe protagonist in the TV production “Stuck in the middle”. Here we saw the girl’s experiences as the middle child in a family of seven children.

What does this have to do with “Merlina”? Well, there is a scene —which has gone viral in recent days— in which Harley comments that if her family were like the days of the week, she would be Wednesday, the same name the “Wednesday” star receives in Spain.

“Merlina” – official synopsis

Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult television series described as a supernatural mystery that traces Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

He attempts to master his emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous murder wave that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that engulfed his parents 25 years ago, all while navigating his highly tangled new relationships in Nevermore.