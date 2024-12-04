In the normal world, whatever that means, the end of a school year is cause for celebration. And, for once, the students of the Nevermore Academy They respect this custom: even the Wednesday of Jenna Ortega As strange as it may seem.

The spin-off of The Addams Family produced by Tim Burton for Netflix has concluded the filming of its second season, with the protagonist already installed in her role as “part-time detective, part-time mystery author and full-time outcast.” So what better way to celebrate than with a new photo of your star?

Steve Buscemi returns to school

This is how dark dad’s offspring faces Gómez (Luis Guzmán) and mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) his return to the classrooms of Nevermore for a new season where Spanish Paco Cabezas (The Umbrella Academy, Penny Dreadful) He returns to participate as director of several episodes.

Jenna Ortega in the second season of ‘Wednesday’. Netflix

In addition, Wednesday T2 will have new additions to the cast, among which stands out Steve Buscemi. The actor of fargo heads a legion of newcomer names including Billie Piper (Doctor Who), Evie Templeton (occult rites), Owen Painter (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue).

On the other hand, we will meet again Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene) and Georgie Farmer (Ajax). From the family side, we cannot forget Isaac Ordonez, again like Pugsley Addams, and the interventions of Fred Armisen Like Uncle Stink.

On the other hand, Ortega has hinted that the cousin That could be one of the new faces (to say the least) that we see this season. Are we about to meet its furry presence again?

The second season of Wednesday will be released sometime in 2025.

