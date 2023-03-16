Last year a series arrived that captivated a large part of the internet, and that was just the one for merlinthe same that managed to catch the users mostly by the main actress of the same, Jenna Ortega. That itself makes the protagonist now in all the reflectors, and in her most recent public appearance she has led fans to think that she will join the mcu.

During a sketch on the show known as Saturday night Livethe actress appeared wearing a rather interesting outfit, as she was characterized as one of the strongest characters in X-Men, Rogue. With this, users thought that it was an immediate confirmation of their incorporation into the film, something far from reality, since the film has not yet been confirmed.

what are they teaching those kids at professor zander’s academy for extraordinary children pic.twitter.com/4HQkN9AfWe — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

Although this does not mean that it is already included in the team of Marvel, some fans began to ask on social networks that they somehow make her participate. Either with a secondary role, or even a leading role due to the popularity she achieved with merlin. So it shouldn’t be surprising if he is later revealed to be in the cast of a movie.

For now, Is X-Men They are not planned to reach the Marvel movie universe, and it is that producers like Kevin Feige they have been waiting for the right moment to incorporate them, something that will not happen anytime soon, since more characters like The Fantastic Four will arrive first. So the arrival of the mutants would be after phase 6.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: From far away it is seen that it is only a sketch and not much more, after all the X-Men are far from making their appearance in said universe, despite the fact that they already have the rights. For now, you have to be patient for this team of mutants to arrive in style.