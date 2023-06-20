A few months ago, the actress known as Jenna Ortega It has become quite a trend for the world of contemporary series and movies, that is due to its participation in merlin. With this in mind, some people have thought that they can even contact her to become part of the universe of Marveland now a clue makes it even more real.

Through a new sketch that was carried out in Saturday night Livethe actress has appeared with an outfit that draws a lot of attention, and it is that it is the character of Rogue of the world of X Men. This has released the alarms of the fans for its possible appearance in a tape of said universe, something that for these moments is far from being real.

what are they teaching those kids at professor zander’s academy for extraordinary children pic.twitter.com/4HQkN9AfWe — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

Of course, the actress is not completely ruled out of being able to appear in a film of this type, since during this generation a new generation of heroes is being sought to take the lead from the avengers. But the detail is that Disney has not mentioned the inclusion of X Menat least in these next phases they have not added them.

Of course, they have begun to move franchises that were previously foxthe proof of this is The Fantastic Four, which already have tape for the future, but for that it will take a few years. In turn, it is possible that before the arrival of Wolverine and company is thinking of finishing the MCU with the next two entries of avengers.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: It really wouldn’t be that far-fetched for him to be given a character in these stories, but it may be some time before it becomes a reality. It would fit right in with being part of the legacy of the new Avengers.