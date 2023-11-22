A new installment of the saga was released recently. screama slasher franchise that began its history in the late 90s and that has precisely become a pop culture icon, even in films like Scary Movie The respective parody of its plot was made. And now, that another installment has been confirmed, it seems that things are not looking good as far as the actors are concerned, as a leading lady was recently fired, followed by the resignation of yet another star.

As mentioned by sources close to the entertainment medium known as Deadline, Jenna Ortega, who was one of the key pieces to attract the attention of the young audience in the last film of the franchise, it seems that he will not participate again in part seven. And that could immediately raise suspicions, given that they recently threw out Melissa Barrera of the cast, this after giving some unfavorable comments in relation to the war of Israel and Palestine.

With that in mind, many may think that Ortega has shown solidarity with her acting partner, but really not, it is more due to issues of agendas and schedules with other recordings. And in a few more months the recordings for the second season of Merlinawhich the actress could have more in terms of priorities, and we cannot forget the fact that the Netflix production was one of the most watched in 2022.

To this is added that Scream VII Production did not begin in 2023 due to the actors’ and writers’ strike, therefore, the script for it has only just begun to be written, so there is basically no time for the actress to return to this franchise and at the same time give life to the daughter of the family Adams. There is even one more project that can be crossed, Beetlejuice 2basically leaving the girl who has remained in Hollywood trends out of time.

Remember that Scream VI It is available on streaming platforms.

Via: deadline

Editor’s note: It is evident that leaving Merlina aside is not in the actress’s plans, since it was the series that brought her to fame even though she was already moderately well-known. However, this dark character is a symbol of the masses, which is why the season is in high demand.