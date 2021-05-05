W.ow is it possible for a young man from a good family to become a drug lord within a very short time? This question is at the beginning of the first episode of “Jenke. Crime ”, a pro-seven series about true crimes with Jenke von Wilmsdorff. The television reporter recently had half of his face rejuvenated for the “Jenke” series. Just as fearless and curious as the beauty attempt, he meets the 69-year-old former drug criminal Hubertus Becker and three other offenders who will be the focus of the next episode. He wants to know how fifty kilograms of hashish can be hidden in a car tank and is interested in what Becker felt when his three-year-old child was sniffing cocaine with a rolled-up bill.

Hubertus Becker, who spent 24 years in prison, willingly gives von Wilmsdorff information. He talks about the friend who asked him if he didn’t want to earn some quick money with a little adventure, the family dinners with the hashish sellers in Morocco, the parties with the chiceria from Munich and Ibiza, including Brigitte Bardot and Gunter Sachs, but also about sexual abuse in boarding school and the psychologist who diagnosed him with a narcissistic disorder. Von Wilmsdorff talks to the criminal’s former wife and his former accomplice. In combination with the open-heartedness of the gangster, the viewer can get a detailed picture of Hubertus Becker.