When Asaad al Damagh fell dead in an alley in the Jenin refugee camp on November 25, two explosions were heard. A first projectile killed Al Damagh; The second shot down, full of shrapnel, Maisa, a 30-year-old Palestinian who was trying to help the man by dragging him towards her house. With her body pierced by the same metal pieces that turned the façade of the house into a sieve, the woman managed to enter the hallway. Her eldest son, Riad, 10, says that he had seen “something gray in the sky” before. It was an Israeli army drone. Maisa now lies in a bed at the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, a city of about 50,000 inhabitants in the northern West Bank. She has already had surgery three times to remove shrapnel from her body but she cannot see well in one eye. Other patients with shrapnel in the skull, like her, her husband says, “have gone blind.”

The Jenin refugee camp is for many Palestinians a fiefdom of resistance to the Israeli occupation. For Israel, this place of less than half a square kilometer in which 14,000 displaced people, children and grandchildren of the Nakba, are crowded, is a nest of “terrorists” from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other organizations. In the second, Al Damagh was active, murdered without questions and without the possibility of defending himself in court. That category—“terrorist”—is the one that Israel systematically applies to those who have died in Israeli military incursions in the city and, above all, in the countryside. These operations, which have been recurring for decades, have happened “without brakes” and up to three times a week since October 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel, explains Luz Saavedra, local coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the only international organization who works permanently in the field. In the last of those operations that Israel calls “search and capture,” on November 28 and 29, the Israeli army announced the death of four of these “terrorists.” One was eight years old. His name was Adam Saber al Ghouk. Another, Basil Suleiman Abu al Wafa, 15. Two unarmed children shot to death by an Israeli soldier.

From October 7 to November 23, Israeli soldiers had killed 211 people in the West Bank, almost half of the 452 Palestinians who have died for the same reason in 2023. Of them, 54 were children. Eight other Palestinians — including another child — were killed by Israeli settlers, according to a document from the United Nations humanitarian coordination (OCHA). 66% died in search and capture operations, “mainly in the governorates of Jenin and Tulkarem”, separated by 60 kilometers.

The streets of the Jenin refugee camp bear witness to this string of deaths. Every two steps, improvised altars, framed or photocopied photos, pay tribute to the many men, some women and quite a few children killed by the Israeli military for their real or suspected membership in armed groups. Other faces in these photos are those of victims of a sniper, of the crossfire between militiamen and soldiers, or of the explosions and bombings that occur in those “search and capture” operations that turn the refugee camp into a war zone. . In July, the Israeli army even fired missiles at the refugee camp from two Apache gunships.

A street in the refugee camp with the asphalt lifted by an excavator during an Israeli military raid. Diana Khwailed

Weapons of war

The military incursions that, in the almost eight weeks that the Gaza war also lasts, “have increased in frequency and intensity,” Saavedra emphasizes, begin with drones, an ominous presence whose hum is often the omen that the field It is going to be declared a “closed military zone” and the Israeli army is going to break into it. Then the soldiers arrive at sunset, accompanied by the D-9, enormous military excavators that destroy the asphalt and sewage in their path, including entire walls of houses, which the neighbors no longer bother to repair. Meanwhile, snipers are stationed on the roofs and even inside the houses in the countryside. Salah Eddine Mansour, a 28-year-old lawyer, points to the scarred walls. The large holes in the facades serve “for the sniper to remove the barrel of the gun.” Also, everywhere, there are other, somewhat smaller holes: the marks of gunshots. Some of those bullet holes fit a hand. The soldiers, several refugees on the street explain, use ammunition that explodes when it enters the body.

Emm Haitham, 66, points to her son’s car. The vehicle has half of its body crushed like a soda can that has been squeezed in your hands. A bulldozer Israeli ran over him. Next to the houses, long black tarps hang from the power cables. They try to hide the streets from the Israeli drone cameras, explains the MSF coordinator.

Not far away, a woman opens the door of her house and shows a wall whose upper part has evaporated. An Israeli rocket uprooted it, she explains. She then points to the ground and says that, in a raid, a man the soldiers were looking for hid in her yard. “They shot him and took him away,” she remembers.

Since the day of the Hamas attack, the Israeli military has not only increased its usual violence in this refugee camp that was one of the main scenes of the second Palestinian Intifada two decades ago. They also prevent the wounded from getting quick medical attention by blocking the entrances to the city’s hospitals, especially one, the largest public hospital in Jenin, Khalil Suleiman, which is next to the countryside, explains the MSF worker. Saavedra describes how the soldiers stop the ambulances, search them and ask all their occupants for documentation. This humanitarian remembers the case of a 45-year-old man with an intellectual disability, who was shot in the abdomen during an Israeli raid, and who was admitted dead because the ambulance did not arrive in time.

MSF supports the Jalil Suleiman emergencies. It has also trained field volunteers, some with previous healthcare experience and others without, so that they can offer basic emergency care to the injured while ambulances arrive at what they call “stabilization points”; houses or premises enabled for it. Of one of them, bombed in July by the Israeli army, only charred walls and twisted bars remain.

Gunshot holes in the Jenin refugee camp. Diana Khwailed

shoot to kill

The Jalil Suleimán hospital has the windows of its stairs broken by bullets. Its director, Wisam Bakr, explains that the Israeli military not only prevents ambulances from entering but has even detained wounded people who were inside. Using weapons such as bombs with shrapnel or missiles in civilian urban areas, as well as attacking hospitals and preventing the wounded from being helped, can constitute war crimes.

“Since the Hamas attack,” deplores Dr. Bakr, Israeli soldiers “shoot to kill” and they do so even at people who are in the hospital. A man who was selling coffee at the entrance to the facility was recently killed by a sniper, explains the doctor, who shows a video from the hospital cameras that recorded the murder. Next to him, Khaled Musarwe, a 43-year-old ambulance driver, recounts how Israeli soldiers have detained, handcuffed and mistreated him when he tried to evacuate wounded people in several search and capture operations. In one of them, a sniper shot the vehicle, he maintains. He came out unharmed.

Sabreen Zaid, 32, had worse luck. This paramedic, admitted to the other major hospital in Jenin, Ibn Sina, survived being shot by an Israeli sniper, who hit her on November 9. The woman was also inside a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, whose personnel were trying to assist two other Palestinians injured by gunshots. The projectiles crossed the body and two of them lodged in her lower back. One grazed her spinal cord and since then she can’t move a leg. Sabreen also has video of the shooting. In it, you hear the whistling sound of a hail of bullets and terrifying screams of pain.

Paramedic Sabreen Zeid recovers after being shot by a sniper at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin. Diana Khwailed

In the Jalil Suleiman emergency room, the head nurse, Qassem Jomah Bani Garrah, has lost count of the gunshot wounds he has treated. In a search and capture operation, he recalls, 108 patients entered the emergency room in 47 hours, almost all of them with gunshot and shrapnel wounds. “Since October 7, patients have been arriving to us in pieces due to explosions or with shrapnel in their hearts. We had to amputate both of one boy’s legs and another, an explosive bullet tore off his forearm,” the nurse recalls.

Hassan, 13, sits in a wheelchair in another room at Ibn Sina hospital. He was also shot twice in the abdomen by Israeli soldiers, in the same raid in which the paramedic was injured, on November 9. The boy laughs when they talk to him about his team, Barça, but his expression becomes serious when he explains how a sniper shot him. He then counts how many of his friends the soldiers have killed: five, he says, and adds: “Three others have also been shot.”

In a house in the refugee camp, a woman cleans some carpets with a brush. Her daughter Sadil, 15, also died from a gunshot to the head. When asked about her, the brushing becomes frantic and the woman calls Malak, a friend of the dead teenager, to speak to this newspaper. The young woman explains that her brother was the first to see Sadil on the ground. At that moment, a young man approaches.

– Is this man your brother, the one who found Sadil?

– No, answer. And she starts crying.

– Why are you crying?

– My brother was killed by the Israelis two weeks ago.

When you cross the imaginary border between Israel and the West Bank, “if you are Palestinian, you immediately lose 20 years of life expectancy,” says the MSF coordinator. The cause is “the violence of the Israeli occupation.” Most of the refugees in Jenin camp have never crossed the Green Line, the de facto border established in 1949 between Israel and these occupied territories. To leave the West Bank, they need a permit that Israel systematically denies them. The beach is about 50 kilometers away. Many teenagers in the Jenin refugee camp have died without ever having seen the sea.

