It is quiet at the cemetery of the martyrs in the Palestinian refugee camp Jenin. It is a hot afternoon, it is Ramadan, and the night before the Israeli army invaded the camp again. Such a raid means a sleepless night. From the sky – invisible but present – ​​the buzzing of drones sounds.

The first rows of graves are recent. Most of the stones say 2023 or 2024. Much of the earth is still fresh, the graves are well cared for; flowers and herbs are planted on it, and there are pots and vases around it. The walls surrounding the graves are covered with large photos of young men, sometimes more likely to be children. In the photos they are smiling, some are carrying a weapon. A few boys are sitting in the shade, talking softly.

These are the graves of fighters and civilians from Jenin who were killed during one of the many raids by the Israeli army and the battle with armed resistance groups in the camp.

Even before the Gaza war started on October 7, there was a lot of violence in Jenin. There are bullet holes in numerous houses in the camp. Some buildings have burned down completely. Last year, in 2023, were spacious five hundred Palestinians killed by the Israeli army and settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. In 2022 there were more than 160, the highest number since the Second Intifada (2000-2005), the large-scale uprising against the Israeli occupation that turned into armed resistance.

At the window

Among the graves of young men, the grave of Majda Obaid, a woman from the camp, stands out. During one of the raids, on the morning of January 26, 2023, there were heavy fighting around her house. Majda was sitting on the top floor of her house by the window when she was shot at, according to her daughter Kefaya (27), by an Israeli sniper. “She posed no danger, not to the Israelis, not to anyone,” she says on the ground floor of the house. “Then why was she shot?”

Kefaya was home that day with her sister and her brother's children. She ran upstairs, trying to stop the bleeding. With difficulty, Majda was taken to a hospital just outside the camp, where she died of her injuries.

On the top floor of the house, Kefaya shows off the broken chair her mother fell from that day. Downstairs she shows a large canvas with a photo of her mother. She too is a martyr, as Palestinians call the victims of Israeli violence. “She was very social and well-liked,” says Kefaya.

Local resident Mahmoud Abu Talal (47) sat down on the couch in the living room. Majda's death shows that not only armed groups in Jenin are affected by the raids, he says, but also the rest of the camp's residents.

Also read

Silver Camera for compelling series about Jenin refugee camp

Refugee camp

Jenin is a city and refugee camp in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Many residents of the camp are the descendants of Palestinians who were expelled or fled during the Nakba ('catastrophe') when the state of Israel was founded in 1948, often from the area around the northern city of Haifa.

A view of Jenin from the home of Majida Obaid, who was shot dead in January 2023. Photo Yasmine Omari

A tent camp set up in 1948 was destroyed by a storm, after which the current camp was established in 1953, which now consists of densely built houses that are overcrowded. Next to the city of Jenin, an estimated 23,000 people live in the camp, less than half a square kilometer. Unemployment is high, many residents live in poverty.

Previously, some Palestinians from the Jenin camp worked in Israel, or elsewhere in the West Bank. In recent years, Israel imposed further restrictions, preventing travel from Jenin through roadblocks and revoking work permits, which have further increased unemployment.

Roads with roadblocks in Jenin and holes in the walls testify to Israeli raids on the camp. Photo Yasmine Omari

Several armed groups are active in the Jenin camp. Fighters who identify with Islamic Jihad, Hamas and the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade have partly united in the Jenin Brigade. Their goal is the same: fight against the occupation and for the right of return. Israel classifies them as terrorism and sees Jenin as a hotbed of terror. It also suspects militant groups in Jenin of carrying out attacks in Tel Aviv and other cities.

The camp is proud to say that Jenin is the epicenter of resistance, and that the flames of fighting have also spread to other West Bank cities such as Tulkarem and Nablus. There is a poster of a martyr or prisoner on every wall. The Nakba is alive and well here: there is a 'roundabout of return', colorful murals show the year 1948, a house key (a symbol of the hope of return), or lines of poetry by Palestine's 'national poet' Mahmoud Darwish.

Destroyed memorial stone

A few steps from the cemetery, on a corner in the shade of a large tree, is the memorial for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot dead here by an Israeli soldier on May 11, 2022, while reporting on an army raid. Last October 26, the street where the memorial and cemetery of the martyrs are located was completely destroyed by bulldozers. The memorial stone for Abu Akleh was also destroyed.

The place where an Al Jazeera reporter, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot dead by an Israeli sniper. Photo Yasmine Omari

The camp near Jenin has been a symbol of resistance since the First Intifada, from 1987 onwards. In 2002, during the second uprising, it was besieged and partly destroyed research of Human Rights Watch at least 52 Palestinians killed.

Residents of the camp say that the situation is currently even worse than in 2002, when there was a violent raid that lasted a week and a half. Now there are constant army raids, accompanied by drone attacks and… 'targeted killings'.

Qasem Bani Ghada, 37, is the head of the emergency department at the Jenin Government Hospital, on the outskirts of the city near the refugee camp. During the siege last July, which lasted three days, more than a hundred people were injured in 24 hours.

“Then the ambulances were still able to reach the hospital. Two months later, the entrances to the hospital were closed by the occupying army during a raid,” says Bani Ghada. “All cars and ambulances that wanted to reach the hospital were checked.” In order to provide first aid, dozens of volunteers worked in the camp, who were instructed from a distance by the hospital.

In another hospital in Jenin, the Ibn Sina Hospital, three Palestinian men were killed last January by an Israeli special forces unit that entered the hospital disguised as medical staff and civilians. It involved a patient in the hospital, his brother and a visitor. According to Israel, they were members of Hamas. The UN and lawyers being indicated that there may have been a gross violation of the laws of war.

Bedwetting

The constant raids by the Israeli army are taking their toll on the camp's residents. “Many children have sleeping problems, wet the bed, or have mental complaints,” says Bassima Musa (62), director of the Women's Activities Center, a local foundation for girls and women in the camp that focuses, among other things, on creative activities.

According to Musa, the fear among children is great: “Will a rocket land on my house today? Are they coming for my father?” The activity center is full of drawings and crafts from the children from the camp.

Bassima Musa at the center for women in Jenin. Photo Yasmine Omari

Abu Talal also tries to provide distraction for the children from the camp, he says in Kefaya Obaid's living room. Abu Talal himself used to be involved in a militant group, just like his father, who was killed in 2022. He now focuses on social work. On his phone he shows videos of himself with the children of martyrs at a playground, or providing food for the poorest in the camp.

He no longer goes outside Jenin. “My family is originally from Haifa, but I cannot go there,” says Abu Talal. “In the West Bank we can only travel under certain conditions and as soon as we do something wrong, it is banned. As soon as I leave Jenin I will be arrested.”

Abu Talal may no longer actively participate in the armed resistance, but his support for the fight against the occupation remains undiminished. “We are fighting here against the strongest country in the Middle East. How can we as a refugee camp fight against a state?” says Abu Talal. “We are the oppressed and Israel the oppressor, and the whole world watches us in silence.”

Also read

Hope for Jenin? Only if God wants it