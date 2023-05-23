The model jenny de la vega He spoke like never before about the romance he had with Featherweight, with whom he began to be seen a few months ago on social networks giving each other tremendous kisses, but this is over, for which the blonde spoke a little about the reasons why they no longer He dated the singer of the moment.

In accordance with jenny de la vegathe mexican singer Featherweight He always liked his posts, but little by little they began to have contact, which began as a friendship relationship, ended in courtship, causing all kinds of reactions, but in the end, the Mexican model assured that Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijasinger’s real name was not her type of man.

“I never saw myself in a relationship with him because, honestly, he’s not like the type of man I like, so I said ‘not even the case,'” the blonde commented for the Vaya Vaya channel, also ensuring that despite having gone out several times things were never formal.

Jeni De la Vega talked about her outings with Featherweight / screenshot

The most popular appointment they had and it was made public was in New York, where Jeni De la Vega stayed to see the interpreter of She dances Alone at the airport, but to break the ice they preferred to go to dinner, which helped a lot, because there was a lot of chemistry.

Despite not formalizing the influencer, she also assures that from the first day they met everything was laughter as if they had known each other for a thousand years, as this is how the girl described it, who is single today.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp