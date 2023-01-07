The model jen selter keep stealing glances social media where she has been in charge of showing off her beauty and pretty figure, sharing part of her daily life in each of her publications, as well as part of the different projects in which she participates.

Jen Selter is a fitness model and instructor who has become an influencer who has gained great fame thanks to her beauty and spectacular figure that has led her to the world of modeling, leading her to appear in different fashion magazines such as Maxim, Muscle & Fitness and Playboy.

Jen Selter wearing a spectacular figure in a cute swimsuit/Photo: Instagram

The black-haired model was born in Roslyn, Long Island, New York, United States and after finishing her studies Jen started attending the gym, where she was interested in fitness and yoga. She became popular on social media due to her fitness class, appearance, and figure, in particular, the shape of her rear.

on this occasion jen selter captivated her followers on social networks by showing her spectacular figure and beauty by sharing a photo session wearing a spicy white swimsuit, where in addition to revealing her beautiful figure, she shared a wonderful postcard with the sea in the background, revealing her best curves reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where praise was immediate from her more than 13.5 million followers that she has on instagram.