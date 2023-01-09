United States.- One of the routines of jen selter is to get up early to do her yoga stretches, only now she’s decided not to wear her flashy outfits and opted for something much lighter like a swimsuit which was even much more applauded than his other clothes.

It was through your account instagram where Jen Selter shared a single photo of her routine where she is seen next to a lake with a very relaxed image, and she in the foreground doing her stretching, there the charms of the model were also seen in more detail.

Jen Selter has been characterized by always wearing clothes that fit her figure, the years as a fitness trainer have given her the possibility of handling daring outfits and clothes for her figure and now she has not been the exception, and especially when she is seen exercising which is a more than sacred moment for her.

The publication caused madness among her fans and it only took her a few hours to get thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting how good the influencer looks, from other models to her own fans, their mouths were open to show off her great yoga skills. .

Jen Selter has won the hearts of locals and strangers for her flirtatious way of presenting her daily routines, always with swimsuits or lingerie sets that are the first things her fans see, to then finish off with colorful outfits that accompany her.

in his day to day, although sometimes he also opts for more elegant clothes but in all of them he looks incredible.