Paco Jémez, coach of UD Ibiza, He appeared this Friday at Can Misses to talk about the match against Alcorcón. The coach, who opens as a celestial in Can Misses, said that they will not have a simple duel because they face “A very competitive team, fierce and that does not lower its arms.” That is why he is clear about what he wants from his footballers: “I want eleven beasts eating snacks and playing football well”, Jemez warned.

He insisted on the difficulty of the Alcorcón: “It seems to me a very intense and very difficult team. It has a lot of people behind it. They are playing, unless they change, with a 5-2-3 and in the defensive phase with a 5-4-1. He is going to demand the best we have in attack and have very clear ideas if we want to score and have chances ”, He said about a rival who, yes, “is drowned” and who “is only worth winning games.” “For me, this is possibly one of the most complicated games we are going to have because it is very easy to relax,” said Jémez.

He said that they have “had a more complete week of work”, because they have recovered players who suffered from covid, which has made it easier for them to assimilate the concepts that they want to introduce. In fact, he continued to praise his squad for the level of training they are showing. “If I say that I am delighted I fall short”, he stressed, also highlighting “the personality” of his players to assimilate ideas very quickly.

With regard to the possibility of strengthening in the winter market, he said that he has not yet thought about anything since it depends on the performance offered by his current players, who can win games and perhaps no tinkering is necessary. In fact, he insisted that “Every time you will see a more complete team” as the weeks go by. He did not reveal if he will make changes with respect to the match against Fuenlabrada, but assured that a large part of the blame for winning was the men who came in for refreshment.

In addition, he also hopes that they can bring joy to the fans, both in the form of victory and with a good game. “We are going to try to make people have a good time. But I don’t like the euphoria because all we have done is win a game. Even so, I am very grateful to the people ”, declared Jémez, who reported that the only casualty was Álex Gálvez, for physical reasons.