Of Antonella Sparvoli

The stinging irritation of the skin must be treated immediately with sea water and the residues of tentacles must be removed. Mediterranean jellyfish generally do not cause serious problems, tropical ones are very dangerous

Finding yourself swimming in the sea in the company of a jellyfish is an increasingly frequent occurrence. Generally in our seas, contact with this marine animal can be very annoying without causing serious damage. Differently if the close encounter takes place in the tropical seas



you can even risk your life.

What does contact with a jellyfish involve?



Contact with the tentacles of a jellyfish can produce different effectsdepending on the type of jellyfish you encounter,” he explains L

More stinging instead it turns out the Pelagia noctiluca, jellyfish also widespread in the Mediterranean with a small violet and fluorescent umbrella at night, which in summer often forms extensive shoals that scourge the coasts. Much more dangerous are the tropical box jellyfish and the "Portuguese caravel" present almost everywhere, which occasionally is also found stranded on the beaches of the Mediterranean.

What symptoms does it cause?



Contact with the tentacles causes a burning pain accompanied by swelling, erythema, vesicles and bullae. Tropical jellyfish give much more intense local irritation than those of the Mediterranean, with marks that often have the appearance of whipping. Some tropical jellyfish, such as the sea ​​wasp and other small Australian box jellyfish (Carukia barnesi), can cause lethal systemic effects on the heart and cardiorespiratory system. The “Portuguese caravel” can determine relevant symptoms both cutaneous and systemic and potentially lethal. Fortunately, these jellyfish, which have an umbrella that floats on the water and very long tentacles (even tens of metres), often move in groups, therefore easier to spot them and therefore avoid them.

What are the remedies?



The first thing to do if you come into contact with a jellyfish in the Mediterranean wet the skin with sea water (which in addition to being soothing seems to have a contrasting effect on the release of venom from the nematocysts deposited on the skin) and remove any tentacle residues. Instead, it is better to avoid fresh water and to scratch or touch the affected part, even with sand, because there is a risk of further leakage of poison from the nematocysts deposited on the skin by the tentacles. The next step ease the pain, resorting to ice packs or sodium bicarbonate to be applied on the skin, topical analgesics (lidocaine) or, if appropriate, oral anti-inflammatories. Other local substances that may help against Mediterranean species include l'aloe vera, antihistamines and silver sulfadiazine. Paradoxically, in addition to ice packs, baths in hot water (temperature 40-41 C) of the parts involved can also benefit. Heat inactivates toxins, useful effect in particular with tropical box jellyfish stings and the Portuguese caravel. While the essential vinegar in the tropics, particularly in Australia, becomes counterproductive against Mediterranean species, exacerbating local symptoms. Other substances and to be avoided with all species are alcohol and ammonia because they make the symptoms worse.