Who has a Multipurpose cosmeticHe has a treasure. And, if after much search we find a proposal with a good formula, which offers multiple possibilities and that achieves effective results, we have to turn it into our favorite. It has happened to us with the perfect balm for double cleaning and we promise that it will happen to you with the Stick of gelatin.

This cosmetic offers two functions that we love for our face. On the one hand, it provides color to the cheeks and, on the other, it does the same on the lips. So, It offers an effect of face to the face in seconds. He achieves it through a texture similar to the gelatin, with a translucent tone that allows modulating the intensity of the results. Therefore, it seems to us the perfect cosmetic to always carry and retouch in record time.

Luminosity, color, hydration. What else can be asked? That is applied easy and blurless. All this is achieved by this cosmetic in bar format, the Jelly Tints, They are causing sensation. In addition, they are perfect to get that natural makeup that we like so much.

The best ‘Jelly Tints’

One of the most economical ‘jelly tints’. Primor





Buy for 1.99 euros



Met lip and cheeks dye is available in three tones. Its translucent and modulable color offers a natural, light and uniform finish. This enriched with hyaluronic acid, calendula and serranoato hydrate and calm the skin. Best of all, this complete product costs less than 2 euros.

Milk’s jelly proposal. Sephora





Buy for 28.99 euros



With an ultrahydrating texture, Milk Makeup’s proposal is perfect for use daily. Its lightness and easy application leave a trail similar to the finish of a watercolor, which is undoubtedly very flattering for natural results. This enriched with vegan collagen, aloe vera and seawater to offer a refreshing effect and contribute to a smooth skin.

Krash Cosmetics dye. Primor





Buy for 14.95 euros



Krash Kosmetics also offers its own tint for cheeks in gelatin format. He does it with a bar proposal that cool the face and offers a very natural flushed finish. Thus, it is recommended for looks More fresh.

