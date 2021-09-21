Alberto Jiménez, on the left, and Javier Quintana, founders of Smileat.

Next week Smileat will launch a line of products that it has been working on for two years: these are legume-based cereals and fruit snacks that aim to compete with gummies due to their rubbery texture and natural ingredients. Triboo is the brand that the company is about to launch with the aim of eliminating sugars from baby food (its cereals barely have three grams per 100, when the usual is that they exceed 20% or 25%, and snacks They only consist of apple and strawberry puree made by baking the fruits and without any other ingredients).

This is the innovative bet of a company born in 2015 to revolutionize the world of infant feeding by promoting a healthy diet. “We were born with the commitment to change the category through natural products and simplicity of ingredients,” says Alberto Jiménez San Mateo, its founder together with Javier Quintana. Smileat is already taking on multinationals like Nestlé and Hero, the leaders in the baby food business. “We work in a market in which there are few brands that only produce organic products, most of them German and French, and we already invoice more than them, we are leaders in the segment. We are competing with Hero and Nestlé, who have jumped on the bandwagon of organic and sugar-free products “, says the head of Smileat, who this year expects its turnover to reach 4.2 million euros, after a growth of the 35% over the previous year. It also expects to reap profits for the first time, after the end of 2020 at breakeven or break even.

The business idea arose when Jiménez lived in Dublin and worked at Microsoft. There were diseases in his family and, after inquiring about their origins, he concluded that they were a consequence of diet. In parallel, his first nephew was born and he saw that the babies’ food contained starches, salts and other added products. He started researching to develop baby foods that were as natural as those prepared at home. He and his partner took their savings of 40,000 euros and made Smileat a reality. Then four rounds of financing would come, the first from family and friends worth 140,000 euros and the last for 1.8 million euros led by Creas last June and in which other impact funds have participated: Quadia and Tech Transfer Agrifood of Clave Capital.

“We started small. With baby food of six flavors and now we have more than 30 references: jars, baby food, snacks, infusions, cereals … ”, he explains. Last year they had a turnover of 3.2 million euros and a positive operating result in a sector in decline due to the fall in the birth rate. “In 2020 infant nutrition fell 15%, but organic products, which represent 20% of the total, grew 1%,” he says. “We are the ones that grow the most in the sector and gain market share,” he adds.

3,500 points of sale

Electronic commerce through its website, which in 2020 increased 180%, and sales in large stores such as El Corte Inglés, Alcampo or Carrefour, is giving wings to this young company that is present in 3,500 points of sale and intends to allocate the almost two million euros received from innovation impact investors, when launching new products such as the Triboo line. In addition, its horizon is to continue clawing market share from the big players in the industry and to develop internationally. The focus is on southern Europe, especially Portugal, Jiménez explains, “but we are also in markets in the Middle East.”

The success of their recipes has no secrets, only products of “the highest quality made with raw materials from local organic Spanish farming and livestock. No thickeners or colorants or added salts or sugars ”, he highlights. They have 26 employees and subcontract their production in Navarra.