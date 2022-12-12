16-year-old Jelle Borkent from Broekland heard twice that he has cancer, both times on August 27. Next week he will be one of the faces of Missie 538, the campaign of Radio 538 for which money is collected for the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology in Utrecht. “I hope to be able to lead a normal life as soon as possible.”
Vincent de Vries
