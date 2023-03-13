He Barranquilla Marathon, where he assumed the distance of 21 kilometers, it was the last challenge of jesson suarez before facing the final part of his preparation in search of qualifying for the Olympic Games, an objective he will have in April.

The Asics Elite Team runner had a specific task set by his coach, JJuan Carlos Cardona, beyond looking for victory, and it was to run at rates between 3:03 and 3:05 per kilometer, to simulate the marathon pace and thus finish the 21-kilometer course below 1:06, as actually happened .



among the ladies won Sonia Catalina Lopez, from Cundinamarca, with 1:18:32, followed by the Santander Ana Joaquina Rondon, with 1:21:17, and Leidy Carvajal, from Antioquia, with 1:26:59, who occupied the first three places on the podium.

For their part, in the distance of 42 kilometers they were imposed Wilson Saenz, also from Cundinamarca, who recorded 2:28:19, and Brigith Forerofrom Meta, with 3:00:41.

“I went out to propose from the beginning and we went at a good pace with Santiago Zerda and Edinson Bernal, we all worked until kilometer 10 and then we stayed in front with Bernal, who was also strong. At kilometer 16 I was able to push a bit to take advantage of it and go in search of the goal”, said the 21 kilometer champion.

Moment in which Jeisson wins the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Marathon and obtains the gold medal.

This is Jeisson’s second victory of the season, after also winning in the Half Marathon of the Sea, which took place last February. With this new triumph, she closes her cycle of competitions before taking on the Hamburg Marathon, in Germany, on April 23, where she will seek the qualifying mark for the Olympic Games, which is set at 2:08:10.

It is worth remembering that the Asics Elite Team runner holds the national record in the distance of 42.195 kilometers (2:10:51), the time with which he qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, in which he finished in 15th place. .

In Hamburg, Jeisson will seek to improve his personal record, but if he does not achieve the classification mark, he will have to make a mark that places him among the best in the world in the ranking, to ensure the desired classification.

“In Barranquilla, the objective was to simulate the pace of the race for the marathon and the sensations were excellent. I was fast and this leaves me calm, but we know that there is still a long way to go and we hope to continue advancing in performance in the five weeks that we have left to arrive in excellent shape in Hamburg”, concluded Jeisson.

Results

21 km:

Open men:

1. Jeisson Suarez, Asics Elite Team, 1:04:52

2. Edison Bernal, Armed Forces, 1:05:18

3. Yhon Escamilla, Santander, 00201:27:44

4. Juan Sebastian Hernandez, 1:08:39

5. Rodrigo Jaramillo, 1:09:12

open ladies:

1. Sonia Catalina López, Cundinamarca, 1:18:32

2. Ana Joaquina Rondón, Santander, 1:21:17

3. Leidy Carvajal, Antioquia, 1;26:59

4. Samira Hernandez, 1:27:59

5. Andrea Paola de la Rosa, 1:29:54

Results 42 km:

Open men:

1. Wilson Saenz, Cundinamarca, 2:29:19

2. Julio Cesar Sanz, 2:32:26

3. Adriano Fernando Diez, 2:32:34

open ladies:

1. Brijith Forero, Goal, 3:00:41

2. Aideth Anaya, Antioquia, 3:01:00

3. Daniela Lara, 3:06:36

