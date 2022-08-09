Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jeison Murillo with an uncertain future, is he leaving or staying in Sampdoria, Italy?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Jason Murillo

Jeison Murillo, defender of Sampdoria.

Jeison Murillo, defender of Sampdoria.

It is not known what will happen to the Colombian defender.

Football in Europe for the 2022-2023 season is starting, there are several Colombian soccer players who have defined what they will do, But there are others who do not. One of them is Jeison Murillo.

After finishing his cycle with Celta de Vigo, the Caleño returned to Italy to get a shot at Sampdoria, the team that had loaned him to Spain.

See also  Not to believe: cyclist celebrates victory, but had already won another, video

(Piqué: the millionaire condition for Shakira to take her children)
(She believed for 5 years that her boyfriend was a millionaire soccer player and ended up bankrupt)

Murillo has a contract until 2023, but the rumors do not leave him still. Turkey’s Trabzonspor have asked.

boss words

The manager, Marco Giampaolo he said about him: “He is a very serious element, always very positive. He has a very right attitude. For me it is a positive surprise. So I don’t know what he will want to do.”

And I add: “A player that few referenced when he started playing for Granada, but who gradually gained prestige and a name that even received one or another call to the Colombian National Team”.

Giampaolo wants to maintain his confidence in the Colombian defender, but at the same time he has given him freedom to pursue his future.

Murillo hopes to establish himself in Italian football again. He went through Inter Milan and with Sampdoria he has played 13 games. Now, he hopes to earn a place, but he too may decide to leave if an attractive offer comes along.

Jason Murillo.

(Egan Bernal: another blow, he would lose one of his brothers at Ineos)
(Nairo Quintana: message to the Petro government after appearing in a new video of the anthem)

See also  Preziosi replies to Blazquez: "Bankruptcy? 100 million guarantee for the Griffin"

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jeison #Murillo #uncertain #future #leaving #staying #Sampdoria #Italy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Women today - Contraceptives for women, for the right to decide on motherhood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.