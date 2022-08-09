Jeison Murillo with an uncertain future, is he leaving or staying in Sampdoria, Italy?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It is not known what will happen to the Colombian defender.
August 09, 2022, 11:10 AM
Football in Europe for the 2022-2023 season is starting, there are several Colombian soccer players who have defined what they will do, But there are others who do not. One of them is Jeison Murillo.
After finishing his cycle with Celta de Vigo, the Caleño returned to Italy to get a shot at Sampdoria, the team that had loaned him to Spain.
Murillo has a contract until 2023, but the rumors do not leave him still. Turkey’s Trabzonspor have asked.
boss words
The manager, Marco Giampaolo he said about him: “He is a very serious element, always very positive. He has a very right attitude. For me it is a positive surprise. So I don’t know what he will want to do.”
And I add: “A player that few referenced when he started playing for Granada, but who gradually gained prestige and a name that even received one or another call to the Colombian National Team”.
Giampaolo wants to maintain his confidence in the Colombian defender, but at the same time he has given him freedom to pursue his future.
Murillo hopes to establish himself in Italian football again. He went through Inter Milan and with Sampdoria he has played 13 games. Now, he hopes to earn a place, but he too may decide to leave if an attractive offer comes along.
Sports
August 09, 2022, 11:10 AM
