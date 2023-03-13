Motocross racer Jeffrey Herlings has made an impression on his return to MXGP. After a year without competitions due to a broken heel, the Dutchman finished second on Sunday at the opening race in Argentina on his KTM, behind the Spanish winner Ruben Fernandez.

“I signed up for this in advance,” said the two-time world champion in the main motocross class. Herlings felt better day by day in Argentina. “I haven’t raced against these guys for 16 months. You should certainly not underestimate this class. I’ve made hundreds and thousands of training laps lately, but nothing compares to a real race. It went better every race and it is certainly not bad to finish second. Now it is especially important to get into the race rhythm.”

It was quiet around the fastest motocross racer in the world for a year. On January 31, 2022, disaster struck: a silly crash during a photo shoot went wrong and he broke his heel. In conversation with this site, he talked extensively about the past few months.

Team manager Tony Cairoli was pleased with Herlings’ performance. “It is great that Jeffrey was immediately back on the podium. We know he is capable of this and more. Good for him to be back at this level so quickly.”

Brian Bogers was seventh and Glenn Coldenhoff finished 14th in moto two. In the final standings over two rounds, Calvin Vlaanderen was the second Dutchman in ninth place, Coldenhoff was tenth.

The second game is scheduled for March 26 in Italy.