The aftermath of the scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and pedophile arrested in 2019 for sexual trafficking of minors, does not cease. To the estrangement of Prince Andrew from the British crown due to his ties to the millionaire, and the announcement last week that Deutsche Bank will pay 75 million dollars (almost 70 million euros) to some of his victims, is added a alleged blackmailing of Bill Gates by the sex offender. All this, so as not to reveal an extramarital affair that the brain of Microsoft had in 2010, when he was married to Melinda Gates (then he was 54 years old). The Gates, who were divorced two years ago, attended their daughter Jennifer’s graduation together at Columbia University (New York) last week.

According to an exclusive published this Sunday by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in August 2019, discovered that Gates had been in a relationship with a Russian bridge (a card game) player, Mila Antonova, then 20 years old. In various photos of the time published by the economic newspaper, the young woman appears smiling next to the tycoon.

As sources close to the parties explained to the WSJ, Epstein tried to use that confidential information to threaten the Microsoft co-founder. The millionaire pedophile met Antonova in 2013 (after her affair with Gates) and then paid for her to attend a coding school in software. Four years later, Epstein asked Gates via email to reimburse the cost of the course. The request followed a refusal by Gates to participate in a million-dollar philanthropic fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase, one of the main US banks. Epstein’s ties to the financial institution continue to be scrutinized with a magnifying glass, and the trickle of revelations splashes every once in a while on the salmon pages of the media.

Epstein’s message to Gates indicated the former’s intention to reveal the extramarital affair if the latter did not participate in the charity venture. Gates, 67, a founder and technology adviser to Microsoft and one of its major shareholders, has now explained that he met Epstein a few times just to discuss charity, which he regrets and calls a mistake. “Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. After failing several times to drag him into these matters, Epstein unsuccessfully tried to take advantage of a past relationship to threaten him,” said a Gates spokesman quoted by WSJ, taking the relationship with the young Russian for granted.

Epstein met Antonova when she was looking for sponsors for a bridge academy in 2013. The following year, in November 2014, the young woman stayed for a short time in a New York house provided by Epstein. “I did not interact with him or anyone else while I was there,” the woman told WSJ.

Antonova decided to put her career as a card player on hold and become a computer programmer. software and asked several people to lend him money to study. “Epstein agreed and paid the school directly. In exchange for nothing. I don’t know why he did it. When I asked him, he said something like he was rich and wanted to help people when he could,” Antonova recalls.

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in August 2019 in a New York jail cell where he awaited trial. His death theoretically put an end to a long history of sexual crimes, but also of judicial oversights, such as those that left him free for years. In 2006 he was accused of sexually abusing children under 14 years of age and, despite the seriousness of the charge, he received favorable treatment after pleading guilty and spending a brief time behind bars in Florida. Although his name was registered on a list of sex offenders, once free he continued to be a sexual predator, as demonstrated by the trial against his right-hand man, Ghislaine Maxwell, who provided him with girls. after the diary miami herald reported that there were many more minors and women who had been abused by Epstein, he was arrested in 2019 for sex trafficking. Months later, he took his own life, but the shadows that he left in his wake last almost five years later.