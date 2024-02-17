The criminal entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein has gone down in history for not exactly flattering reasons, given that he was arrested and convicted twice for sexual abuse And international trafficking of minors . Now he also has a dedicated survival game on Steam, simply called Epstein, in which players must survive on an island that belongs to him (or rather, that belongs to a certain Jefry Epstein), in which his cult carries out unspeakable acts

News that becomes a video game

The game is full of references to Epstein's friendships

It's a short step from Wall Street to the trafficking of young girls for rich entrepreneurs. What was surprising at the time of the first conviction, which occurred in 2008, was the levity of the sentenceobtained through a plea bargain: only 13 months of detention, despite dozens of confirmed abuses.

At the time, Epstein became a sort of emblem of the malfunctioning of US justice and of how extreme wealth, the right contacts and the possibility of paying for good lawyers allowed him to get by even in the face of proven facts of enormous gravity such as those of which he was accused. , with the state willing to turn a blind eye to avoid the involvement of highly visible figures.

For example, the former director of his house was sentenced to two years for not testifying against him, more than the sentence received by the perpetrator of dozens of rapes.

The case caused such an outcry in the USA, and beyond, that it became a real cultural object, including dedicated studies and memes. The game's island is a reference to Epstein's private island, where he had installed dozens of cameras to record the sexual activities of his businessman friends with minors for the purpose of blackmail.

In the game we can see references to some well-known names among his contacts, such as scientist Stephen Hawkins and Donald Trump. He's not much, it seems, but he is curious that it exists.