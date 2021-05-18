Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender who committed suicide in August 2019 in a Lower Manhattan jail cell, had given advice to Bill Gates on how to end your marriage with his wife Melinda gates during the meetings the two had at the pedophile’s house in Manhattan between 2011 and 2014.

Epstein gave Gates some advice on what the Microsoft co-founder called “Toxic marriage” with Melinda, according to two sources told Daily beast .

The billionaire met Epstein dozens of times from 2011 to 2014, mostly at the financier and pedophile’s home in Manhattan.

Bill Gates and Melinda. The couple announced that they were getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

According to the report that reproduces New York Post, Gates treated the meetings as an escape, he told the Daily beast a person who attended some of the meetings. Most of them were on Epstein’s Upper East Side property.

“It is not an exaggeration. Going to Jeffrey’s house was a respite from their marriage. It was a way to get away from Melinda,” said a source in the middle.

A friendship questioned

Gates tried to convince Epstein about the possibility of getting involved with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the report, probably to “clean up” the allegations of pedophilia and sex trafficking that the financier had.

A spokesman for Bill Gates sent the Daily Beast a statement denying the allegations. “Bill never received or requested personal advice of any kind from Epstein, on marriage or anything else. Bill never complained about Melinda or her marriage to Epstein, ”the spokesperson said.

“His characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others on philanthropy is inaccurate, including who was involved,” the spokesperson said. He also said that Gates never spoke to Epstein about his possible involvement with the foundation.

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in August 2019 in a Lower Manhattan jail cell. (Photo: Netflix)

Bill and Melinda Gates said earlier this month that they were ending their 27-year marriage, adding, “We no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” In a divorce petition, Melinda said their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Melinda Gates was furious about Bill’s relationship with Epstein, and the sex offender discouraged her upon meeting him in September 2013, after the couple accepted an award at a New York City hotel. Melinda’s anger, people familiar with the matter said, eventually led to the demise of Bill and Epstein’s friendship.

.The “inappropriate relationship” with an employee

Amid the divorce discussion, it was learned that Bill Gates left Microsoft’s board of directors in 2020 while an investigation was being conducted into the billionaire’s romantic relationship with a company employee, the newspaper reported. The Wall Street Journal.

The founder and former boss of the American tech giant stepped down as chairman of the board of directors in March 2020.

“Members of the Microsoft Corp. board of directors decided that Bill Gates had to step down in 2020 while they conducted an investigation into a billionaire’s romantic relationship with a Microsoft employee who was deemed inappropriate“the newspaper reported, citing people close to the matter.

It is “an affair nearly 20 years ago that ended amicably,” a Gates spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal. According to the spokeswoman, Gates left Microsoft to focus more on his philanthropic organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

According to a Microsoft investigation, Bill Gates sought to start an intimate relationship with a company employee in 2000. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Gates and his wife Melinda, who co-founded their charity two decades ago to fight poverty and disease around the world, announced their divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage.

A Microsoft spokesperson told AFP that the company was alerted in the second half of 2019 that “Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in 2000. A committee of the board of directors reviewed the case, with the help of an outside law firm, to carry out a thorough investigation. “

The employee, an engineer, claimed in a letter that she had been romantically involved with Gates “for years,” The Wall Street Journal reported. He left his full-time position at Microsoft in 2008.

Sources: AP, Daily Beast and New York Post