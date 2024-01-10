A 2015 email in which Ghislaine Maxwell told her lawyer that she was affected by Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit.

Giuffre's legal representation asks Maxwell to reveal whether she had massaged and had sex with Epstein, as that would indicate a pattern of behavior and what he later taught the minor.

Maxwell admits that Johanna Sjoberg, another of the victims, gave her massages, but says she never had non-consensual sex.

Bill Clinton is mentioned, although it is stated that he never visited the island and that he only had dinners with Epstein on a plane.

Maxwell reveals that she visited Donald Trump's private club and claims that she would have liked to become Epstein's partner.

A request from Giuffre for Maxwell to answer about the crimes Epstein was accused of.

A 2009 statement from Alfredo Rodríguez, Epstein's former employee.

A request from Giuffre for Epstein to testify as a witness in the case.

Prince Andrew is mentioned. In this document, new victims ask to join the lawsuit alleging that they were forced to have sex with public figures while they were minors and the British man was named there.

Statements by Maxwell and Sjoberg and summons for other witnesses to testify.

Sjoberg's statement that caused a stir. Here, Prince Andrew was again incriminated. Clinton and Trump were also named again and figures such as George Lucas, Michael Jackson and David Copperfield appeared for the first time, although the witness stated that he did not have relationships with any of these five celebrities.

A report on the complaints that Epstein had and the judicial resolution in 2008.

An email from Epstein in which he names Stephen Hawking is mentioned.

Messages between Giuffre and her lawyers and Maxwell and her lawyers.

Crossed objections between the plaintiff and the defendant.

Giuffre claims that Maxwell ordered her to have sex with many famous people, including Glenn Dubin, Bill Richardson, Jean Luc Brunel, Marvin Minsky and Prince Andrew.

Judicial arguments crossed by the number of statements in the case.

Sjoberg repeats the incident with Prince Andrew in which he indicates that he touched her breast.

Giuffre requested the testimony of Bill Clinton as a witness.

Another judicial argument related to the number of statements.

Repetitions of Sjoberg's statement.

Procedural briefs again on the number of witnesses in the case.

Statement from Rinaldo Rizzo, who worked for Glenn Dubin.

Part of Virginia Giuffre's statement about abuse in general and about the case of Prince Andrew in particular. Additionally, she mentioned that Clinton's name came up because he was mentioned by Maxwell and that she never saw him on the island.

Information is ordered to be obtained from Brunel, who years later committed suicide before his trial.

Giuffre's representation summoned a witness whose name is blacked out to testify.

Maxwell accuses Giuffre of withholding information.

Legal technicalities about the case.

Giuffre points out that they forced her to have sex with many people and that she does not remember any names other than those she provided. Furthermore, she claims that she only talked about the issue with her husband and that she burned the diaries in which she had recorded her abuse. She reveals that she takes medication for the psychological consequences that her experience left her.

Legal technicalities about the case.

Giuffre refuses to present a series of evidence and claims that this violates her privacy or that the information has already been presented previously.

A comprehensive statement from Giuffre where she recounted her experience again, reiterated some names already mentioned about abuses she suffered and said that she was forced to have sex with foreign presidents, one of them “Spanish”, whose name she does not remember.

Exchange of emails between the plaintiff and her lawyers.