The late financier’s agenda Jeffrey Epsteinwho was accused of pedophilia in the United States, revealed names of senior officials of this government who were involved in the crimes.

On the agenda, Epstein I wrote down the meetings that he had with these officials and with prominent figures from the world of entertainment and business.

(It may interest you: One dead and 3 injured by a shooting in the US city of Atlanta).

He Wall Street Journal It was the newspaper in charge of exposing these documents in which it was found that Epstein had two specific places to make his appointments: the mansion he had in Florida and his home in Manhattan.

(You may be interested in: What will happen in the world if the United States enters ‘default’ for the first time?).

What were the names found?

The newspaper found the name of the CIA chief William Burnswho met three times with Epstein in 2014, two of these meetings were in Florida and the third was in Manhattan.

At that time Burns was the assistant secretary of state and in 2021 he became the head of the CIA.

Another of the names that appears on the agenda is that of Kathryn Ruemmler with whom Epstein would have had several meetings and they planned to travel together to the Caribbean and to the Country. At the time, she Ruemmler was the former adviser to Barack Obama, and today she is the general counsel of Goldman Sachs.

Finally, the name of the professor was found Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Noam Chomskywith whom he dated in 2015 and 2016.

Tammy Kupperman, a CIA spokeswoman, claimed that Burns did meet Epstein when he was about to leave his post as an official.

“The director knew nothing about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services industry and offered general advice on transitioning to the private sector,” Kupperman said.

While Kathryn Ruemmler denied having shared with him. Just like Noam, she who said those meetings are nobody’s business.

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

E-verify: What is it and how could it affect migrant workers in Florida?

He graduated from college at 81 after surviving cancer twice

A Colombian shares on TikTok the hard journey of irregular migrants