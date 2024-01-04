The new batch of declassified documents on the rapist's case Jeffrey Epstein includes names of famous movie characters hollywood. Actors, actresses and directors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Spacey are mentioned in the newly exposed official files related to the American tycoon who was found dead in a maximum security prison in 2019, at the age of 66, while serving a sentence. for sexual charges against minors.

The mention of these big screen celebrities in the Epstein documents has caused quite a stir on social media, but exactly what is being said about them? Here we clarify it for you.

Which film celebrities are mentioned in the new Epstein documents?

Epstein's new documents bring up well-known names from the most varied fields, including the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, the late musician Michael Jackson, the supermodel Naomi Campbell and the late scientist Stephen Hawking.

On the cinema side, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, George Lucas, Bruce Willis and Kevin Spacey were mentioned in the files, who, as an extra fact, in 2023 was declared not guilty of all the charges he faced in a trial for alleged crimes of a sexual nature.

American actor and director Kevin Spacey. Photo: AP

What do the documents say about Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Spacey and more?

The aforementioned characters are only cited by witnesses in different situations that do not specify a crime. One of the deponents, for example, mentioned: “Epstein was talking on the phone a lot at the time, and he once said, 'Oh, that was Leonardo, or Cate Blanchett, or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing.' The witness in question continued by stating that they did not know the actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: AP

When was the new batch of Epstein files revealed?

By opinion of Loretta Preska, the judge in charge of the case that arose after the complaint that Virginia Giuffre filed in 2015 against the accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwellon the night of January 3, the confidentiality of more than 900 pages of related official documents was lifted, including testimonies from victims.

This revelation is part of the court order issued on December 20 by the magistrate, who ordered that the approximately 200 names related to the sexual abuser be revealed within a period of 14 days.

Although not all the characters mentioned in the files would necessarily be involved in crimes, the revelation aimed to provide a broader overview of the network of sexual exploitation against minors established by criminals Epstein and Maxwell, the latter sentenced, in 2022, to 20 years in prison.

