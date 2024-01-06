The London Metropolitan Police (Met, or Scotland Yard) ruled out, this Friday, investigating the allegations against Prince Andrew, included in judicial documents released in the United States, despite receiving a complaint yesterday from the British anti-monarchy organization Republic.

“We are aware of the disclosure of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein“said a police spokesperson, alluding to the American financier known to Andrés and accused of trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, who committed suicide in prison in 2019 before being tried.

“As with any matter, if we are presented with new and relevant information, we will evaluate it,” said the source, who confirmed that, as things stand, “no investigation has been launched.”

The documents declassified last Wednesday and Thursday by a New York court are part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre.one of Epstein's main accusers, against his ex-lover and partner, the British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, currently sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping her sexually abuse minors.

The files detail the ties, some already known, of Epstein with prominent figures, such as former US President Bill Clinton and Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II, with whom Giuffre reached a million-dollar agreement not to take his case to trial. complaint for sexual crimes when he was a minor, in 2022.

Republic, directed by Graham Smith, regretted, this Friday, the decision of the Met, of which it said that on other occasions it has investigated similar accusations against other celebrities.

“The Metropolitan Police must open an investigation. Otherwise, how can victims have confidence in the justice system as a whole and how can citizens have confidence in the rule of law?” he said in a statement.

Inaction would exacerbate an already serious problem in which victims of sexist violence are unwilling to report crimes.

“Inaction would exacerbate an already serious problem in which victims of sexist violence are not willing to report crimes” and “would embolden offenders knowing that the Police will not take action against the powerful,” the note adds.

For his part, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, declined to “comment on police matters”, while the Labor leader and former State Attorney, Keir Starmer, pointed out that, when there is a complaint, “it is inevitable that it will be examine.” ““We have to start with the victims and examine the accusations that have been made.”he declared, adding that “whoever it is, when there are credible accusations, of course they must be examined.”

Prince Andrew, who denies Giuffre's accusations that he abused her three times at the age of 17, retired from public life in 2020.after his connection to Epstein became known, and his mother, Elizabeth II, stripped him of his military honors in January 2022.

*With information from EFE

