From serial killer to homicide victim. The life and death of Jeffrey Dahmer came to Netflix A few weeks ago with “Dahmer”, but the television series is still generating great intrigue. However, the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ was not the only one who went through hell after his sentence: Tracy Edwards, who could be his last victim, suffered an ordeal after becoming the sole survivor of Dahmer’s crime spree.

Tracy Edwards was arrested for multiple crimes in Milwaukee years after nearly being killed by Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: composition LR/nypost.com

The only person who escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer

Jeffrey Dahmer met with Tracy Edwards at a local bar and offered him $100 for a photo shoot. The killer wanted to take nude photographs of him, the result of which would go on record for the criminal’s infamous Polaroid record.

In this context, Edwards went to Dahmer’s apartment and Dahmer tried to drug him. However, Tracy managed to escape this certain death and, half-naked, ran as fast as he could for help. Luckily, a couple of policemen crossed his path and the boy revealed everything to them.

In this way, the agents arrived at the scene of the crime and not only found Jeffrey, but all the evidence they needed to arrest him and, later, bring him to trial.

Tracy Edwards’ life was never the same after her encounter with Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo: People

What happened to Tracy Edwards?

After his traumatic experience with Jeffrey Dahmerthe life of Tracy Edwards It became a true via crucis. As expected, his testimony was one of the keys in the trial against the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’. But what happened to him after that?

According to the specialized portal Screen Rant, this episode close to death for Edwards marked his destiny forever. After his arrival in court as a witness, he became addicted to alcohol and drugs.

He also became the protagonist of various criminal charges, including theft, property damage, possession of illegal substances and more. At one point, he was homeless and destitute, until he was jailed in 2011 for the death of a man he had thrown off a bridge.

He spent just over a year behind bars and a couple more under court supervision. After that, his whereabouts remained an unsolved mystery, although it is estimated that he is currently 63 years old.