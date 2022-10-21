Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’, has been exposed in Netflix. From his first murder to his last victim, the television production shows the most lurid passages in the life of the serial killer, his capture by the Police thanks to some macabre polaroids and his subsequent death in prison .

As is known, it was Christopher Scarver who took the life of the criminal. Even so, Dahmer He had already communicated his wish that his body be cremated, as reported by his parents in streaming fiction.

However, the cremation process left out a vital organ, which would later cause his divorced parents to come to court: your brain.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain took his parents to court. Photo: Netflix

What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brain?

As shown in Netflix, Lionel Dahmer was summoned to the autopsy of his son, after the brutal attack he received from Scarver. Subsequently, the entire body was cremated, except for his brain. The reason? It was useful in determining the killer’s cause of death.

However, when the time came, Mr. Dahmer learned that the brains of his firstborn could be used for scientific purposes, as it could be investigated if there were biological reasons for Jeffrey to commit the atrocities he did.

This decision was supported by Joyce flint, the mother of the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’. In contrast, the man did not agree and, based on what was decided by his own son, he believed that the organ should also suffer the same fate as the rest of the body.

While Jeffrey Dahmer’s mother was waiting for her son’s brain to be studied, his father wanted him to be cremated. Photo: Netflix

The differences between the two gentlemen reached the court. It was then that, after admitting the strangeness of the case, a judge determined that the brain be cremated.

This fact also happened in reality. According to a 1995 Los Angeles Times report, Columbia County Circuit Judge, Daniel George decided, after more than an hour of hearing, that Jeffrey’s brain be cremated.