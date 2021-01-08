On January 7, the influencer Jeffree star published the video on his YouTube channel Addressing The Kanye Situation (Addressing the situation of Kanye, in Spanish), with the aim of clarifying the controversy unleashed after the announcement of the possible divorce of Kenye West and Kim Kardashian, and respond to the accusations that point to him as the third in contention.

“I suppose a girl made up a complete lie on TikTok and it went viral, where she hints that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are getting divorced because a great male beauty influencer is sleeping with him,” explains the makeup guru in reference to rumor started by tiktoker Ava louise, who initially claimed to have proof of the affair, only to later recant and say it was “well-known news in the middle”.

In the midst of the controversy, an old tweet by Jeffree Star published in 2011, where he claims to have dated the rapper, also came to light. The message, curiously, was deleted as soon as the controversy over the rumored divorce with Kim Kardashian broke out.

Influencer Jeffree Star deleted an old tweet about Kanye West. Photo: Capture Jeffree Star / Twitter

In this context, Jeffree Star was emphatic in pointing out that the interpreter of “Gold digger”He was not the type of man she likes, besides reacting to the memes that began to circulate on Twitter about both of them.

“I’m single. I haven’t slept with anyone. This is so weird … It’s so stupid. (…) Let me say this once… I like very tall men. Kanye and I never dated, ”he said.

However, TikTok accounts like @pattypopculture They point out that Jeffree Star announced that he was moving to the state of Wyoming, where Kanye West owns several properties and resided for most of 2020. They also refer to the nearby mansions that both own in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

Capture of TikTok accounts claiming a secret romance between Jeffree Star and Kanye West. Photo: Ava Louise and Pattypopculture / TikTok

On the other hand, Ava Louise fueled the controversy by replicating a tweet from Jeffree Star in which, ironically, he says he is “ready for Sunday service.” As it is remembered, the still husband of Kim Kardashian has been actively promoting his Sunday Service on his Wyoming ranch, with the participation of other celebrities such as Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber.

