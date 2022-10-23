





The attack by former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) on federal police officers in their resistance to arrest this Sunday, 23, tends to reinforce votes for both Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this last week of the year. second round. In this way, for having come out in the first round ahead, the favoritism continues to belong to the PT. The assessment is by political scientist and partner at Tendências, Rafael Cortez.

This reinforcement of the vote on both sides would come because of the crystallization of the narratives used so far by the campaigns. On the PT side, Bolsonaro and his supporters represent a risk to the institutional order. From the bolsonarista, that justice has been partial.

“It is very difficult for us to see a change in the vote on both sides. It’s another chapter of the same narrative. Basically, Jefferson’s act puts a very high sense of urgency for the government’s candidacy, which would need to bring something new to turn. But it doesn’t seem to me that the act changes the scenario of Bolsonaro’s candidacy,” said Cortez. “This reinforces the resilience of both sides and, therefore, the favoritism of Lula’s candidacy, conditioned on the voter turnout rate.”

Cortez also assesses that Jefferson’s act shows an “Americanization of Brazilian politics”, with a high risk of judicial contestation of the result, as occurred in the United States in the transition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “From this point of view, what happened today is a worrying fact,” he said.







