Jefferson Lerma shone: see his two great goals with Bournemouth in the Premier League

A double by Colombian Jefferson Lerma led Bournemouth to victory, which is clearly approaching salvation and complicates Javi Gracia’s Leeds (4-1)closer and closer to the last three positions in the standings.

Lerma boosts Bournemouth

With four games to go, Gary O’Neill’s Bournemouth is ten points behind Leicester, which marks relegation.

Leeds set salvation but with only one rental and two over Everton. Both have a game to play that can take Javi Gracia’s team to the bottom of the table. It is the ballast that Leeds drags, who went to the Vitality Stadium in need of points and came out badly. In their last five games, they have accumulated four defeats and one draw.

In four minutes of the first leg of the duel, the visiting team dashed a large part of their hopes. Two goals from Lerma, on the 20th and 24th, put the situation uphill for Leeds and very difficult for Bournemouth.

Patrick Bamford’s header after half an hour, which closed the gap for Leeds, was a mirage because Dominik Solanke, in minute 63, widened the gap again in the match that rounded off, in a win, Antoine Semenyo who made the fourth in added time.

Lerma’s goals

