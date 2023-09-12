This Tuesday, the Colombian National Team visits the Monumental stadium in Santiago to face its counterpart from Chile at the close of the double date of the South American qualifying round.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz: the emotional gesture with Colombian fans in Chile, video).

The team led by Néstor Lorenzo comes with wind in its shirt after beating Venezuela 1-0 at the start of the South American qualifying round. In addition, he is undefeated in nine games without knowing defeat since the Argentine coach took the reins of the Colombian National Team.

Before the game between Colombia and Chile, Jefferson Lerma was with Amaranto Perea answering questions from the mediawhere they made an analysis of what they expect against the Australs in tomorrow’s game.

Condition of the playing field of the Monumental stadium in Chile

Let’s hope that the playing field is in optimal conditions to be able to put on a show. If it is not in the conditions we want, we have to adapt to what we have.

We are professionals and we must prepare for what we are going to find. The information we have is that the field is not (in good condition), but if we have to play through the air we will do so.

Need to have a partner in the midfield to play against Chile

It is important to have another person there (midfield), in the previous game he was not used much, but the person who was close to me was Mateus Uribe. I think that in this match we are going to have more support due to the playing conditions, Chile is more aggressive offensively.

Maturation in the center of the National Team field

As the years go by you become more mature and intelligent, over the course of these years I have gained that. We must highlight the work of my teammates, without them it is not easy to settle on the field, both offensively and defensively.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half. See also MotoGP | Joan Mir confirms that he will be in Aragon: "I'm at 90%"

What idea of ​​the game does the Colombian National Team have?

The message from the coaching staff is very clear at the beginning of the process. When we lose the ball we are going to recover it as soon as possible, and when we have the ball, be patient and dynamic forward.

What will the offensive and defensive game be like against Chile?

Little will be seen of me reaching the edge of the area due to security and order issues, I am the head of the area and I must give peace of mind to my teammates in front and behind, it will be very rarely seen that I attack in this case.

Does the issue of being undefeated in the Néstor Lorenzo era matter?

We comment on what we have achieved in this process, we know that we have to continue supporting those numbers, regardless of what they are. We expect good weather, enjoy and go for the three points, we are visitors, but we know that it is not impossible to take the three points home.

Néstor Lorenzo is undefeated at the helm of the National Team. See also Sampdoria, this is not the case: soft attack, distracted defense, players out of position. And the anxiety rises

What Chile do you expect?

We have analyzed the match between Uruguay and Chile, but this is a different match than the one they showed. Chile is a team with good talents, they are at home and they will want to go for the three points. We are prepared to do our job, we hope to have a round match.

Is it a pressure to know that you have joined in the last visits to Chile?

This is a new tie, for us it is always important to have good results, to go to the World Cup we must win. Here we come with the hope of coming to add and put ourselves at the top to achieve our goal.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO