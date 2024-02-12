Jéfferson Lerma is gaining more and more weight at Crystal Palace. The Colombian midfielder has become a key piece in coach Roy Hodgson's scheme.

Lerma arrived at this club in mid-2023, from Bournemuth, and had played 18 games before this Monday's duel against Chelsea, in which he fulfilled a task he had pending: scoring a goal. And what a goal!

In the 30th minute, the former Atlético Huila player finished from outside the area to give Crystal Palace the lead.

It is the ninth goal that the Colombian has scored in the Premier League: he had already scored eight with the Bournemouth shirt. He also scored four goals with this club, but in the second division.

At Crystal Palace, the Colombian Daniel Muñoz, who has just arrived from Genk in Belgium, also acts as a starter.

News in development.

