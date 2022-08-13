Saturday, August 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jefferson Lerma: own goal in the game against Manchester City, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma (left), in action against Manchester City

Jefferson Lerma (left), in action against Manchester City

The Colombian had just scored a goal with Bournemouth on the first date of the Premier League.

Jefferson Lerma had an outstanding performance in England’s second division last year and was instrumental in Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League.

Already on the first date of the new season, Lerma scored one of his team’s goals to beat Aston Villa 2-0. The rival’s goalkeeper was the well-known ‘Dibu’ Martínez.

However, Bournemouth receives a reality check at this time: Manchester City thrashed it 4-0, on the second date of the Premier League.

The fourth goal was scored by Lerma, against, when the ball hit his foot after a cross from the left area.

Manchester City overwhelmed Bournemouth from the first stage, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, in the 19th minute; Kevin de Bruyne, at 31, and Philip Foden, at 37. Lerma’s own goal came in the second half, at 34 minutes.

News in development.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to be always informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jefferson #Lerma #goal #game #Manchester #City #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The future of YouTube goes to paid streaming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.