Jefferson Lerma: own goal in the game against Manchester City, video

Jefferson Lerma (left), in action against Manchester City
The Colombian had just scored a goal with Bournemouth on the first date of the Premier League.
August 13, 2022, 10:54 AM
Jefferson Lerma had an outstanding performance in England’s second division last year and was instrumental in Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League.
Already on the first date of the new season, Lerma scored one of his team’s goals to beat Aston Villa 2-0. The rival’s goalkeeper was the well-known ‘Dibu’ Martínez.
However, Bournemouth receives a reality check at this time: Manchester City thrashed it 4-0, on the second date of the Premier League.
The fourth goal was scored by Lerma, against, when the ball hit his foot after a cross from the left area.
Manchester City overwhelmed Bournemouth from the first stage, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan, in the 19th minute; Kevin de Bruyne, at 31, and Philip Foden, at 37. Lerma’s own goal came in the second half, at 34 minutes.
News in development.
SPORTS
