Undoubtedly, Jefferson Lerma He was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombia selection in the Copa América. The midfielder gave balance and muscle to coach Néstor Lorenzo’s midfield.

The 29-year-old pivot was one of the most used players by Néstor Lorenzo in the America Cup, only lost the game against Costa Rica in the quarter-finals due to a suspension.

Celebration of Lerma’s goal in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match. Photo:Courtesy of Cristian Alvarez Share

Lerma is wanted in Türkiye

Lerma He earned his place in several teams of the week published by Conmebol and won the affection of the Colombian fans who were very satisfied with the presentation of a player who also shone last season in the Premier League.

Its good performance in the America Cup They did not go unnoticed in Europe and coach José Mourinho included him on his wish list.

According to the media Sporx from Türkiye, Jefferson Lerma It is in the folder of Fenerbahcewho wants to take the Colombian player out of the Premier League and take him to the Super League.

Jefferson Lerma Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

The information from the cited media indicates that the club of Jose Mourinho would be willing to pay around 15 million euros to secure the services of the current midfielder of English club Crystal Palace.

Complicated exit

However, Lerma’s departure from the Premier League It could get complicated because the offer would not be close to the value that the Colombian currently has. According to Transfermarkt, his price is 20 million euros.

In addition, the Crystal Palace would not be willing to let go of one of its most important players in the squad and who has earned a place in the starting eleven of coach Oliver Glasner’s team.

At the moment, Jefferson Lerma He is the highest-paid player in the Colombian national team, earning a weekly salary of £70,000 at Palace, more than £3.6 million a year.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS