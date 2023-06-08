Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Jefferson Lerma is officially announced by Crystal Palace as a new player

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Jefferson Lerma is officially announced by Crystal Palace as a new player


close

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma

Jefferson Lerma

The Colombian midfielder comes from a great season with Bournemouth.

Jefferson Lerma is a new Crystal Palace player, in what will be a new experience in the Premier League. This Thursday, the English team announced it through their official media and revealed the date on which they will join their new club.

See also  Sevilla punished by Rodrygo, but Mendilibar makes a turnover and points everything to the final with Roma

Lerma is a new Crystal Palace player

“Welcome to Palace, Jefferson Lerma. We are delighted to announce that the midfielder has accepted the terms and will join us on July 1.”wrote the Palace to make the footballer’s arrival official.

“I am very happy and excited for this new opportunity. Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with all the goals the club has for next season,” Lerma told the club’s media.

As the club indicated, Lerma will join the team at the beginning of July and start the preseason. Crystal Palace has 4 friendly matches scheduled, including one with Millonarios in the Chicago Nations Cup:

Barnet – Crystal Palace
Tuesday July 11
Hive Stadium

Crawley Town – Crystal Palace
Wednesday July 19
Broadfield Stadium

Crystal Palace – Millionaires
Wednesday July 26
SeatGeek Stadium

Crystal Palace – Seville
Sunday July 30
Comerica Park

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Jefferson #Lerma #officially #announced #Crystal #Palace #player

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Reveal new details of the femicide of María Luisa Manríquez, beauty queen murdered in Tijuana

Reveal new details of the femicide of María Luisa Manríquez, beauty queen murdered in Tijuana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result