Jefferson Lerma is officially announced by Crystal Palace as a new player

Jefferson Lerma is a new Crystal Palace player, in what will be a new experience in the Premier League. This Thursday, the English team announced it through their official media and revealed the date on which they will join their new club.

Lerma is a new Crystal Palace player

“Welcome to Palace, Jefferson Lerma. We are delighted to announce that the midfielder has accepted the terms and will join us on July 1.”wrote the Palace to make the footballer’s arrival official.

“I am very happy and excited for this new opportunity. Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with all the goals the club has for next season,” Lerma told the club’s media.

As the club indicated, Lerma will join the team at the beginning of July and start the preseason. Crystal Palace has 4 friendly matches scheduled, including one with Millonarios in the Chicago Nations Cup:

Barnet – Crystal Palace

Tuesday July 11

Hive Stadium



Crawley Town – Crystal Palace

Wednesday July 19

Broadfield Stadium



Crystal Palace – Millionaires

Wednesday July 26

SeatGeek Stadium

Crystal Palace – Seville

Sunday July 30

Comerica Park

