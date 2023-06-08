Jefferson Lerma is officially announced by Crystal Palace as a new player

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jefferson Lerma
The Colombian midfielder comes from a great season with Bournemouth.
Jefferson Lerma is a new Crystal Palace player, in what will be a new experience in the Premier League. This Thursday, the English team announced it through their official media and revealed the date on which they will join their new club.
Lerma is a new Crystal Palace player
“Welcome to Palace, Jefferson Lerma. We are delighted to announce that the midfielder has accepted the terms and will join us on July 1.”wrote the Palace to make the footballer’s arrival official.
“I am very happy and excited for this new opportunity. Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with all the goals the club has for next season,” Lerma told the club’s media.
As the club indicated, Lerma will join the team at the beginning of July and start the preseason. Crystal Palace has 4 friendly matches scheduled, including one with Millonarios in the Chicago Nations Cup:
Barnet – Crystal Palace
Tuesday July 11
Hive Stadium
Crawley Town – Crystal Palace
Wednesday July 19
Broadfield Stadium
Crystal Palace – Millionaires
Wednesday July 26
SeatGeek Stadium
Crystal Palace – Seville
Sunday July 30
Comerica Park
FOOTBALL
