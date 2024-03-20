After the First Corporate Criminal Prosecutor's Officede Lima decided to definitively close the accusation that the former soccer playerJefferson Farfanhad presented against Olenka Mejía, Dr. Claudia Zumaeta, the soccer player's lawyer, spoke on the program 'Amor y fuego' to give more details of the case. It is important to note that the complaint was based on accusations of faking pregnancy or childbirth and generic falsehood. According to the lawyer, despite presenting significant evidence, the investigation was not exhaustive.

What did Jefferson Farfán's lawyer say about the criminal proceedings against Olenka Mejía?

The doctor Claudia Zumaeta gave an exclusive interview to the program Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter and reported that they will present a complaint, equivalent to an appeal, this Wednesday, March 20, in favor of their sponsored Jefferson Farfán. The lawyer explained that the initial ruling does not imply a closure of the case, since “no one wins in the first instance” and there will always be a dissatisfied party. In addition, she highlighted the importance of taking the process to a second instance for a more detailed review.

“This result does not mean that it will be archived, no one wins in the first instance, there is always a party that will not agree,” the lawyer stated.

Does Jefferson Farfán have more evidence against Olenka Mejía?

In relation to the evidence presented, Claudia Zumaeta He noted that they have been sensitive in nature and have not been adequately assessed in the investigation. He advanced that Olenka Mejia would have fallen into contradictions and that there would be a “modus operandi” in his behavior.

The lawyer revealed that, according to the evidence collected, although only two or three people are directly involved in the legal process, many more have shared similar experiences outside of it, although for fear of exposing their integrity they have not participated in the investigation.

“Within the process there are like two or three people. Outside of the process, there are people who have not wanted to expose their integrity, there have been many, we have chats, conversations where she attributes an alleged pregnancy to them,” commented the lawyer. On the other hand, according to 'Amor y fuego', another footballer is included in the investigation process, and not only that, but the lawyer highlighted that the dates on which Mejía attributed the alleged pregnancies to Farfán coincide with those of other men, which questions the veracity of his statements.

In conclusion, Dr. Claudia Zumaeta announced the presentation of the complaint and highlighted the importance of thoroughly reviewing the evidence presented to guarantee a fair trial in this case: “They are almost on the same dates that he attributes the pregnancy to Farfan. It would be a bit incoherent to have a loss and then get pregnant again, here we go.”

Did they file a complaint by Jefferson Farfán against Olenka Mejía?

Lawyer Olenka Mejía caused surprise by sharing through her social networks the document that orders the filing of the complaint against her.

“It is stated: it is not appropriate to formalize or continue a preparatory investigation against Olenka Lucero Mejía Olaya, for the alleged commission of the crime against the family – faking pregnancy or childbirth, provided for in the first paragraph of article 144 of the Penal Code and against public faith. – Generic Falsity, typified in article 438 of the aforementioned criminal law, to the detriment of Jefferson Agustín Farfán Guadalupe; The proceedings must be definitively archived, once the present matter is consented to or acquires the quality of a decided matter,” the file reads.

Document from the Public Ministry that orders the filing of Farfán's complaint against Olenka Mejía. Photo: Instagram/Olenka Mejía

