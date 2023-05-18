Jefferson Farfan and ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe have been separated for several years. Given this, it was rumored that this situation would have originated from Melissa Klug and Yahaira Plasencia. However, the uncle of the ‘Foquita’ revealed in 2022, in an interview with Jesús Alzamora for his YouTube channel, the real reason for this distance. “I am his uncle and he has to learn to respect. I am not going to allow them to disrespect me (…) It was a situation that happened at the family level, where there was emotional damage and there is my mother, as long as something like this happens, people have to learn to ask for forgiveness”, said the historic ex-soccer player who, now, is in the middle of the controversy over the ampay starring his partner. In this regard, the popular ‘Jeffry’ decided to send him a message despite not having a good relationship.

What did Jefferson Farfán say about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe after his uncle’s partner ampay?

Jefferson Farfan caused surprise after commenting on the difficult situation he is going through ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe as a result of the ampay of the mother of his son, Charlene Castro, who left a hotel with a man who would respond to the name of Luis Ticona.

This occurred after the popular “Foquita” opened a question box to interact with her followers on social networks. “What do you think of what happened to your uncle, ‘Cuto’?” Was one of the queries made by one of her fans. “I don’t think anything. I have values. My mother taught me that blood is blood.”answered the Yahaira Plasencia’s ex-partner.

A follower of Jefferson Farfán asked him what he thought about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and his pronouncement after ampay from his son’s mother

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe He offered a press conference on Tuesday, May 16, at his restaurant located in Callao, where various media arrived. The former Universitario de Deportes player pointed out that he forgave his partner, Charlene Castrobut that he would not return to the mother of his last child after his alleged infidelity.

Along these lines, the former soccer player also attacked Magaly Medina, who spread this ampay. “This woman how she washes her hands like Pilate. She is poor at heart. The tears of my mother, of all my loved ones, she will more than pay for it “said Guadeloupe.

It should be noted that the popular ‘Urraca’ did not remain silent and responded to the former athlete. “I am not going to tolerate it, neither from him nor from anyone. No man can come to me for my opinions, for my thoughts (…) I am a journalist. Nobody has the right to insult me,” held Medina.

